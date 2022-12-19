5-Star QB Dante Moore flips to Big Ten… eventualy

Dante Moore is the No. 1 high school football player in the state of Michigan, and, according to ESPN, the No. 3 ranked player overall in the nation for the Class of 2023. Moore, who plays quarterback, had previously been committed to the University of Oregon, but he recently made a visit and he had decided to head to the Big Ten… eventually. On Monday, Moore announced that he has decided to flip his commitment to UCLA. UCLA, of course, is reportedly heading to the Big Ten beginning in the 2024 season.

Dante Moore is fresh off a State Championship with Detroit King

Moore has started for Detroit Martin Luther King High School ever since he was a freshman, and he recently topped his prep career off with a State Championship victory at Ford Field.

During his career at Martin Luther King High School, Moore tossed for about 10,000 yards and a whopping 135 touchdowns.

Featured Videos



Moore recently made a visit to UCLA and he knew the right decision was to flip his commitment.

“I went on a visit to UCLA,” Moore told ESPN. “I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me.”

As far as decommitting from Oregon, Moore said he has no hard feelings toward the Ducks and their coaching staff.

“It’s a spot that I truly love still,” Moore said. “No love lost at all. I appreciate them recruiting me and taking my commitment and understanding my position.”

Some around these parts were holding out hope that Moore would end up playing for Michigan State, but that obviously will not be the case.