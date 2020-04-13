5-Star SG Joshua Christopher makes his college decision

Just moments ago, 5-Star SG Joshua Christopher broke the hearts of Michigan fans (and Juwan Howard) as he announced that he is committing to the Arizona State University

According to 247 Sports, Christopher is the No. 3 SG in the Class of 2020 and the No. 10 player overall.

Christopher would have joined 5-star PF Isaiah Todd, 4-star C Hunter Dickinson, 4-star SG Zeb Jackson, 4-star PF Terrance Williams, and 3-star SF Jace Howard in a Michigan class that would have ended up being ranked Top 5 in the nation.

Unfortunately, we will not be watching Christopher tear up the Big Ten this coming November. Here are some highlights of what we will be missing.