On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2019 regular season.

Following Friday’s practice/walkthrough, the Lions released their final Injury Report of the week and as you can see below, five starters have already been ruled out.

In addition, three other players, including RB Bo Scarbrough are listed as questionable. Scarbrough did not practice on Friday, which is not a good sign.