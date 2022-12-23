5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, where our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. If (and when) the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon, they will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go correctly for them, they could be sitting in the final playoff spot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. With that being said, the Lions still do need some help to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and here are five teams you should be rooting for in Week 16.

Which 5 teams should Detroit Lions’ fans root for in Week 16?

As you can see below, I have two games starred, and there is a great reason why. If the Lions beat the Panthers, the Chiefs beat the Seahawks, AND the 49ers beat the Commanders, the Lions would hold the final wild-card playoff spot, which means they would then control their own destiny in terms of getting into the NFL Playoffs.

With that being said, here are five teams you Lions’ fans should be rooting for in Week 16 if they want their team to make the playoffs.

*Kansas City Chiefs over Seattle Seahawks – Saturday 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings over New York Giants – Saturday 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

*San Francisco 49ers over Washington Commanders – Saturday 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys over Philadelphia Eagles – Saturday 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins over Green Bay Packers – Sunday 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

If the five results above go as we hope for, and the Lions win, the Lions’ chances of making the playoff would jump from 40% to 75%.

Enjoy the games!