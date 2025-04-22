Writer Suggests 5 Teams That Could Trade for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

With Jameson Williams entering a key contract decision window, five teams are rumored to have interest if the Lions open the door to a trade.

Jameson Williams’ breakout 2024 season reminded everyone why he was once a top-15 pick. But heading into the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, his future with the Detroit Lions is anything but certain.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has insisted the team wants to keep Williams in the fold, and early indications suggest they could pick up his fifth-year option. Still, with financial commitments looming for multiple stars, Detroit’s front office is at a bit of a crossroads.

And where there’s uncertainty, there’s buzz.

According to Lions OnSI’s Christian Booher, several NFL teams could be monitoring the situation closely—and some might be ready to pounce if Detroit opens the door to a deal.

Here are five teams that could reportedly be in the mix:

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

All five teams have the draft capital and offensive need to make a move for a playmaker like Williams, who posted 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

Whether or not Detroit ultimately makes him available remains to be seen. But if they do, don’t expect a shortage of interest.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams’ future in Detroit might still play out exactly as the team hopes—with a fifth-year option and a long-term extension to follow. But in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the possibility of a blockbuster deal remains on the table.

For now, Lions fans can rest easy knowing one thing: if Jameson Williams is on the move, he’ll command a serious price.

Rumor: Detroit Lions Price Tag for Jameson Williams