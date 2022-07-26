The rookies and veterans have now reported to Allen Park and the Detroit Lions are ready to begin their training camp for the upcoming 2022 season.

As we know, there are always some things we watch extra closely during training camp and that is no different this year.

5 Things to watch closely at Detroit Lions training camp

Here are five things I will be watching very closely at Detroit Lions training camp.

Hard Knocks is finally coming to town

In case I have not said it before (I have) I have lobbied for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ to cover the Detroit Lions each and every season they have been eligible and I am finally getting my wish.

To be honest, watching the Lions at training camp can get really boring for the casual fan and if that describes you, ‘Hard Knocks’ will have you covered.

I am very excited, not only to watch how the Lions coaches interact with the players but also to see (and hear) some of the trash talking that goes on during competition.

Does Jared Goff look better?

In his first season with the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff got off to a very rough start but he ended up playing pretty well down the stretch as his team won three of their final six games.

That being said, Goff will have to take a big step forward if the Lions are going to make a big jump in 2022, and judging by the comments made by his coaches, Dan Campbell and Mark Brunell specifically, Goff has looked great during the offseason.

I am VERY interested to see how much more comfortable and confident Goff looks when they put the pads on.

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell

Let’s freaking go!!! If I was only able to watch one thing in training camp, it would without a doubt be Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell.

Hutchinson, of course, was the Lions’ top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, while Sewell was their top pick in 2021.

Aidan and Penei are both extremely competitive players and you can bet they will be giving their all to win their head-to-head matchups.

Jeff Okudah‘s ability in coverage

The Detroit Lions recently announced they have placed three players on the PUP list and CB Jeff Okudah, who is coming back from an Achilles injury, was not included.

This is obviously great news for both Okudah and the Lions as both parties (along with the fans) are hoping he can revive a career that has so far left much to be desired.

I am very interested to see how Okudah matches up against some of the Lions’ receivers, especially when it comes to one-on-one matchups.

David Blough vs. Tim Boyle

Of all of the depth battles that will take place during Detroit Lions training camp, none interests me more than David Blough to Tim Boyle for the backup QB spot.

Boyle was the Lions’ backup during the 2021 season, and his contract may end up playing a role in this, but he has not been very good throwing the football as he has tossed too many interceptions for me to trust him.

That being said, Blough has also not been anything to call home about, but according to reports, he has outplayed Boyle all throughout the offseason so far.

As we speak, I would give Boyle a 55% chance to win the job but this opinion could change by next week!

Nation, what are you most looking forward to during Detroit Lions training camp?

