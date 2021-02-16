5-year-old involved in car crash with former Chiefs LB coach Britt Reid awakes from coma

Sharing is caring!

There is some great news to pass along regarding the young child who was critically injured in a car crash prior to Super Bowl LV.

The young girl named Ariel woke up from her coma, which she’d been in since suffering injuries following a car accident involving former Kansas City Chiefs LB coach Britt Reid.

Per Fox4KC:

Tiffany Verhulst, who has been posting updates for Ariel’s family, shared the news Monday on the little girl’s GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $480,000.

Ariel was with her mother, who was helping a relative who had run out of gas when the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Feb. 4 on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. Ariel’s 4-year-old cousin was also with them; she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Reid, who is on administrative leave, is currently under investigation for suspicion of driving under the influence at the time of the accident. However, blood tests to determine his potential influence won’t be known for several weeks.

