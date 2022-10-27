6 Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up just their second win of the 2022 season when they host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. The hope was that the Lions would get healthy during their bye week following their Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but that was not the case as multiple key players, including D’Andre Swift, missed the Lions’ Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, injuries could also play a role this week against the Dolphins as six players missed Thursday’s practice.

Which Detroit Lions players missed practice on Thursday?

According to a report from Kyle Meinke of MLive, the following players missed Thursday’s practice.

EDGE – Charles Harris (groin)

S – DeShon Elliott (finger)

CB – Chase Lucas (ankle)

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

CB – Mike Hughes (knee)

OT – Matt Nelson (calf)

The Detroit Lions’ official injury report will be released later this afternoon.