Detroit Lions News

6 Detroit Lions miss Thursday’s practice

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up just their second win of the 2022 season when they host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. The hope was that the Lions would get healthy during their bye week following their Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but that was not the case as multiple key players, including D’Andre Swift, missed the Lions’ Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, injuries could also play a role this week against the Dolphins as six players missed Thursday’s practice.

Which Detroit Lions players missed practice on Thursday?

According to a report from Kyle Meinke of MLive, the following players missed Thursday’s practice.

EDGE – Charles Harris (groin)

Featured Videos

S – DeShon Elliott (finger)

CB – Chase Lucas (ankle)

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

CB – Mike Hughes (knee)

OT – Matt Nelson (calf)

The Detroit Lions’ official injury report will be released later this afternoon.

TAGGED: Detroit Lions
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan football Mike Hart 3 Improvements Michigan football SHOULD have made during Bye Week
Next Article Donovan Edwards Michigan Michigan RB Donovan Edwards claims anti-Semitic retweet was a ‘glitch’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Demetrius Taylor
Detroit Lions waive DL Demetrius Taylor
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 27
Detroit Lions News
Michigan vs Michigan State
5 predictions on the 2022 Michigan v. Michigan State game
College Sports MSU U of M
Donovan Edwards Michigan
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards claims anti-Semitic retweet was a ‘glitch’
U of M
Lost your password?