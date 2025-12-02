6 Detroit Lions Players Not Spotted at Tuesday’s Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Tuesday, but they were missing a handful of key contributors. According to beat reporter Ben Raven, six players were not spotted during the open portion of practice.

Here are the players who were not seen on the field:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Brock Wright

Kerby Joseph

Penei Sewell

Shane Zylstra

While the Lions have dealt with their share of injuries throughout the season, seeing multiple offensive starters and one of the team’s top defensive backs missing at the same time will raise eyebrows heading into this week’s preparation.

As always, the first injury report of the week will provide additional clarity, whether these absences were related to injuries, rest, or precautionary management. Still, Detroit’s coaching staff is surely hoping this list shrinks quickly as the team continues its push in the NFC playoff race.