fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

6 Detroit Lions Players Not Spotted at Tuesday’s Practice

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice Options to Replace Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions tryouts C.J. Beathard Nathan Peterman Detroit Lions 2026 roster outlook How Detroit Lions Replace Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions practice report
View Comments

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Tuesday, but they were missing a handful of key contributors. According to beat reporter Ben Raven, six players were not spotted during the open portion of practice.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice Options to Replace Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions tryouts C.J. Beathard Nathan Peterman Detroit Lions 2026 roster outlook How Detroit Lions Replace Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions practice report

Here are the players who were not seen on the field:

While the Lions have dealt with their share of injuries throughout the season, seeing multiple offensive starters and one of the team’s top defensive backs missing at the same time will raise eyebrows heading into this week’s preparation.

As always, the first injury report of the week will provide additional clarity, whether these absences were related to injuries, rest, or precautionary management. Still, Detroit’s coaching staff is surely hoping this list shrinks quickly as the team continues its push in the NFC playoff race.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments