6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines.

Here are are the six Wolverines who made the cut, via MLive.

RB – De’Veon Smith, Tampa Bay Vipers

Embed from Getty Images

Smith was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017, recording three catches for 27 yards in five games. He played in the Alliance of American Football last season before being drafted by the Vipers in the third round of the skill position draft.

OG – William Campbell, Seattle Dragons

Embed from Getty Images

Campbell was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He spent time with three organizations but never appeared in a game. He played for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers in October. He was traded to the Dragons on Jan. 19.

CB – Channing Stribling, Seattle Dragons

Embed from Getty Images

Stribling was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He bounced around on several practice squads but never appeared in an NFL game. He also spent time in the AAF and CFL before being drafted by the Dragons in October.

CB – Jeremy Clark, Seattle Dragons

Embed from Getty Images

He was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, appearing in one game in 2017 and one game in 2018.

OL – Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Houston Roughnecks

Embed from Getty Images

Beatty went undrafted in 2019 out of Michigan but signed with the Washington Redskins. He was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the ninth round in October but has since been traded to Houston.

S – Tyree Kinnel, DC Defenders

Embed from Getty Images

Kinnel also went undrafted out of Michigan but will get an opportunity in the XFL. He was selected in the eight round by the Defenders, reuniting with former Michigan pass game coordinator Pep Hamilton, who is now the general manager and head coach of DC.

If you are a Michigan fan, it looks like you will be rooting for the Seattle Dragons!

The 2020 XFL season begins on Saturday, Feb. 8. Click here to see the full XFL schedule.