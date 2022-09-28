Detroit Lions News

6 Key Detroit Lions miss practice on Wednesday

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back to the .500 mark on the season when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions

But it won’t be easy for the Lions as they are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries to key players.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed that six key players will not practice today and another is questionable.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell said Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, TJ Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Josh Reynolds will miss practice today. In addition, DJ Chark is questionable.

Campbell added that in order for Swift to play on Sunday that he would have to make “significant” improvement between now and game time.

