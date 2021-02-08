6 Most important offseason dates for Detroit Lions fans to know

Sharing is caring!

Super Bowl LV is in the books as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are champions as they easily disposed of the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night.

As soon as the Super Bowl ended, the 2021 offseason officially kicked off for each and every NFL team.

Of course, our beloved Detroit Lions started their offseason quite a while ago and as you have probably heard, they have been extremely busy as they have hired a new GM, head coach, and coaching staff to lead the team into the future.

With the offseason “officially” underway for all NFL teams, we figured we would point out the 6 most important dates for Lions’ fans to know.

*Note: You may notice that there is no NFL Scouting Combine this year due to COVID-19.

February 23 – March 9 (Franchise Tag Period)

Lions can decide to use the franchise tag on players set to become a free agent

Expect to hear news regarding Kenny Golladay during this time period.

March 15 – 17 (Legal Tampering Period)

Legal tampering period begins

NFL teams are permitted to have contact with agents of players who are set to become free agents.

March 17th – 4 p.m. Eastern (Happy New Year!)

New NFL league year officially begins

At this time, NFL teams may proceed with signing free agents. In addition, trades can officially be made at this time. (Goodbye, Matthew Stafford)

April 5th (Let’s practice biting off some kneecaps!)

Offseason workouts begin for Detroit Lions

Since the Lions (and six other teams) have a new head coach, they are able to begin offseason workouts two weeks sooner than other teams in the league.

April 23rd (Last day for restricted FAs to sign offer sheet)

Final day for restricted FAs to sign offer sheets with their current team

April 29 – May 1 (The Detroit Lions Super Bowl)

2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 1st Round.