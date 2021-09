In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Lions have released their Inactives List for Week 1 and as we already knew, LT Taylor Decker is not on the list as he has already been placed on the Injured Reserve list with an injured hand.

Here is the Lions Inactives List for Week 1.

#SFvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health System pic.twitter.com/Cz0U3SJ4A2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 12, 2021