6 Prospects the Detroit Red Wings should consider drafting at No. 8

On Tuesday night, the NHL held their annual Draft Lottery and the Detroit Red Wings ended up with the No. 8 overall pick. In other words, they did not get lucky or unlucky as they finished the regular season with the eighth-best chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, which ended up going to the Montreal Canadiens.

Though Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will not get the top choice in the 2022 NHL Draft, he will certainly have some talented players to choose from when the No. 8 pick rolls around.

Here are six players who could still be available when the Red Wings are on the clock and it would not be surprising if one of them ends up in Hockeytown.

Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (FIN)

Embed from Getty Images

Joakin Kemell is a skilled skater who has proven that he can score with the best of them. He has very good vision and can make plays with the puck. Note: he did miss time this past season with a shoulder injury.

David Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZE)

Embed from Getty Images

Assuming David Jiricek can fully recover from his knee injury, he will eventually be a top-pair defenseman in the NHL. Just imagine him and Moritz Seider playing together!

Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Embed from Getty Images

Cutter Gauthier is a phenomenal skater with a powerful shot that will translate perfectly to the next level. He racked up 65 points in just 54 games this past season.

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Saginaw (OHL)

Embed from Getty Images

Pavel Mintyukov may be a defenseman but he has great offensive instincts (62 points in 67 games this past season) that he is not afraid to use. He is also a great skater so going from offense to defense and defense to offense is not a problem for him.

Matt Savoie, C, Winnipeg (WHL)

Matt Savoie could very well be the fastest prospect in this year’s crop of players and he has the brains to go along with it. If the Red Wings get their hands on Savoie, they will be getting a player that can produce offense in a hurry. (90 points in 65 games)

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, Djurgarden (SWE)

Jonathan Lekkerimaki has an outstanding shot and he is an exceptional skater who would be a solid addition to the Red Wings. Of the players on this list, he is my No. 6 but if Steve Yzerman selects him, it is for a reason!

Nation, which of these players would you like to see the Red Wings select in the 2022 NHL Draft? Or, do you have somebody else in mind?

