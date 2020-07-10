6-time MLB All-Star Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season

According to reports, San Francisco Giants 6-time All-Star Buster Posey is opting out of the 2020 season.
Posey and his wife just adopted premature twins and do not want to take the risk.
Buster Posey, the former MVP and three-time World Series champion, becomes the 10th and most celebrated #MLB player to opt out.#SFGiants
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 10, 2020
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 10, 2020