6-time MLB All-Star Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, San Francisco Giants 6-time All-Star Buster Posey is opting out of the 2020 season.

Posey and his wife just adopted premature twins and do not want to take the risk.

