7 EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Select in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

After drafting DT Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions could target an EDGE on Day 2. Here are the top edge rushers still available heading into Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions shook things up in Round 1 by grabbing defensive tackle Tyleik Williams instead of going for an EDGE. But don’t think they’ve abandoned the idea of bolstering the pass rush.

With several intriguing edge rushers still on the board heading into Day 2, the Lions have a real shot to land a high-upside complement to Aidan Hutchinson — and it could happen when the Lions are on the clock with pick No. 60, or sooner if they trade up.

Let’s take a look at the top EDGE options still available:

Mike Green (Marshall)

A small-school stud who’s turned heads with his explosiveness and relentless motor. Green wins with quickness and bend, and while he’s a bit raw, the upside is real. Could be a fun Day 2 developmental pick with serious burst.

Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)

Ezeiruaku has been linked to the Lions in multiple mock drafts, and it’s easy to see why. He’s got good length, active hands, and a high football IQ. He’s not flashy, but he’s steady — and that fits Detroit’s mold.

JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

A familiar face for Lions fans after grabbing his Buckeyes teammate in Round 1. JT is a physical specimen with a versatile skillset. He flashes dominance at times — he just needs more consistency. His ceiling? High.

Landon Jackson (Arkansas)

Jackson brings serious size and athletic traits to the table (6’6” frame!). He’s a bit stiff in space, but he sets the edge well and can be molded into a rotational force early on. Lions fans who love physicality? He’s your guy.

Jordan Burch (Oregon)

Burch is a former five-star recruit who’s still scratching the surface. He didn’t dominate in college the way many expected, but the traits are there. If anyone can get the most out of him, it’s Dan Campbell’s staff.

Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)

Yes, another Buckeye. Sawyer is a do-it-all edge rusher who brings a strong anchor and underrated pass rush polish. He’s not elite at any one thing — but solid across the board.

Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

Scourton racked up 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and then transferred to A&M to prove he could dominate in the big leagues. He only picked up five sacks in 2024, but he’s powerful, smart, and knows how to finish. Could be a Day 2 steal.

The Bottom Line

Holmes has options — really good ones. While Tyleik Williams helped fortify the inside, it’s clear the Lions could complete their defensive front by finding an edge guy with burst and upside.

Don’t be surprised if Detroit trades up in Round 2 if the right EDGE starts to fall.