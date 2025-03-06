7 Free Agent EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Should Consider

The Detroit Lions are prepping for the start of free agency, and while their offense remains elite, their defense still has some room for improvement. One area that could use a boost is the pass rush, which has been inconsistent for years. With free agency on the horizon, there are some talented EDGE rushers on the market that could be the missing piece the Lions need to take their defense to the next level. Here’s a breakdown of seven free-agent EDGE rushers who could be great fits for Detroit this offseason. (Note: The players listed below are in no particular order)

1) Chase Young | 2024 Team: New Orleans Saints | Age entering 2025 season: 26

Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a solid 2024 season with 5.5 sacks and 46 pressures. He’s still in his prime and brings explosive athleticism to the table. Although his career has been a bit up and down, Young’s potential is undeniable. His ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks could give the Lions a significant boost to their pass rush.

2) Azeez Ojulari | 2024 Team: New York Giants | Age entering 2025 season: 25

Azeez Ojulari is a dynamic pass rusher with impressive burst, and when healthy, he’s one of the most effective on the edge. Despite dealing with injuries that have limited his appearances over the last few years, Ojulari had six sacks and 16 pressures in 11 games last season. He could provide the Lions with a rotational piece that excels in passing situations.

3) Khalil Mack | 2024 Team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2025 season: 34

Khalil Mack is still an effective pass rusher at 34 years old. The nine-time Pro Bowler had six sacks and 41 pressures in 2024, and despite his age, he continues to be a force on the edge. Mack may not be the player he once was, but he still has enough in the tank to contribute significantly for a Lions defense aiming to contend for a Super Bowl.

4) Haason Reddick | 2024 Team: New York Jets | Age entering 2025 season: 30

Haason Reddick is a high-energy pass rusher with a quick first step and the ability to bend the edge. Though his 2024 season with the Jets wasn’t his best, with only one sack and 15 pressures in 10 games, Reddick has a history of impact plays, including 59 career sacks and 18 forced fumbles. His previous seasons of dominance make him a worthwhile addition for any defense.

5) Malcolm Koonce | 2024 Team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age entering 2025 season: 27

Malcolm Koonce had a promising 2023 season with eight sacks and 29 pressures, but his 2024 campaign was derailed by a knee injury. If he’s fully recovered, Koonce could be a strong fit for the Lions as a young pass rusher with a lot of upside. He’s a bit of a gamble due to the injury, but his potential could pay off.

6) Joseph Ossai | 2024 Team: Cincinnati Bengals | Age entering 2025 season: 25

Joseph Ossai is a lengthier rusher with impressive speed off the edge. He had 5.5 sacks and 23 pressures in 2024 and is just entering his prime. Ossai’s length and athleticism make him a versatile rusher who can also move inside to create mismatches on passing downs. He’s a solid option for the Lions to add depth to their pass rush.

7) Dayo Odeyingbo | 2024 Team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2025 season: 25

Dayo Odeyingbo is an intriguing option for the Lions. Over the past three seasons, he’s accumulated 16 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Odeyingbo can play both on the edge and inside, making him a versatile piece for the Lions. His size and strength, coupled with his proven ability to disrupt the quarterback, would make him a valuable addition to Detroit’s defensive line.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to bolster their pass rush by targeting any of these free-agent EDGE rushers. Whether they’re looking for a veteran presence like Khalil Mack or a younger, developing player like Malcolm Koonce or Joseph Ossai, each of these players brings a unique set of skills to the table. Adding one or more of these rushers would help improve the Lions’ defensive line and push them closer to their goal of WINNING a Super Bowl.