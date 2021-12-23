7 Free agent WRs the Detroit Lions could target in 2022

I have made it pretty clear about my feelings about spending too much capital (either cap or draft) on the wide receiver position but the fact of the matter is that you cannot completely ignore the position.

There is no team in the league that needs competent wide receivers as the Detroit Lions do and you can bet they will be looking to add some talent in the offseason. Luckily for the Lions, there will be plenty of wide receiver talent available this coming offseason.

Here are 7 free soon to be free agents the Lions could consider. (Yes, I included Davante Adams on the list even though there is no way in hell he would sign here)

Davante Adams

Chris Godwin

Mike Williams

Courtland Sutton

Michael Gallup

Jakobi Meyers

DJ Chark

Nation, which of these wide receivers would you target if you were Lions GM Brad Holmes? Which ones would you avoid?