7 Free agents the Detroit Lions could sign after 4 p.m. on Monday

Sharing is caring!

On Monday, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET, NFL teams will be allowed to begin signing free agents who have yet to land a new contract during the current offseason without those players counting against the NFL’s compensatory pick formula.

As we speak, the Lions have reportedly signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents, which according to Erik Schlitt, leaves 5 openings on the Lions 90-man roster.

Those openings will be filled with current free agents, and being veterans, they will have a solid chance to make the Lions’ eventual 53-man roster.

Here are five current free agents the Lions should consider signing after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Malik Hooker, safety

K.J. Wright, linebacker

Gareon Conley, cornerback

Tre Boston, safety

Bashaud Breeland, cornerback

J.B. Goodson, linebacker

James Carpenter, guard

Nation, which of these current veteran free agents would you like to see on the Detroit Lions?