7 Michigan State players charged for Michigan tunnel assault

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Nearly four weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans on the field, but following the game, seven MSU players assaulted a pair of Wolverines’ players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Following the assault, MSU head coach Mel Tucker announced that the players involved had been suspended until an investigation had concluded. That investigation has now come to an end and seven players have been charged, including Khary Crump, who has been charged with one count of felonious assault.

Which Michigan State players have been charged for Michigan Tunnel Assault?

According to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor, 7 Michigan State players have been charged for the Michigan tunnel assault that took place in October.

Here are the players being charged:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery

