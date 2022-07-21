7 MLB teams interested in trading for Juan Soto

In case you have not yet heard, Juan Soto recently turned down an insane contract offer from the Washington Nationals and it is now expected that the Nationals will trade him to the highest bidder.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Nationals have begun fielding preliminary offers for Soto, and seven teams have already weighed in.

Those teams are as follows:

Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

New York Mets

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers get even stronger by trading for Juan Soto?

Here is what a recent article published in The Athletic recently said about Soto potentially landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Soto just feels like a future Dodger or Yankee and after the blockbuster Dodgers-Nationals trade at the last trade deadline, why not do it again this year? The Dodgers could offer infielder Gavin Lux and put together a package of prospects from their loaded farm system, starting with power right-hander Bobby Miller or righty Ryan Pepiot, along with two more position players from a group of infielder Miguel Vargas, outfielder Andy Pages, shortstop Wilman Diaz or second baseman Michael Busch.

Not surprisingly, our Detroit Tigers are not currently one of the teams who have made an offer for Soto but there is still plenty of time!

Stay tuned for an upcoming article outlining what it would cost the Detroit Tigers in terms of prospects to land Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.

Nation, if you were Al Avila, would you make an offer for Juan Soto?

