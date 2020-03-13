7 NFL teams already linked to Detroit Lions latest cut

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced they had released starting offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

Wagner, who was set to make $9 million in 2020 has already been linked by Chad Forbes to 7 NFL teams, including the Titans, Packers, Giants, Texans, Chargers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers.

Surprise Release by #Lions. Right Tackle Ricky Wagner might’ve had a trade market even at $9M salary. Expect 7 teams interested. Titans, Packers, Giants, Texans, Chargers, Seahawks, Bucs & potentially more. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 14, 2020

Nation, do you think the Lions made a mistake by cutting Wagner?