7 Players Detroit Lions fans should be watching closely on Saturday

As it stands, the Detroit Lions, who are winless in their first six games, hold the No. 1 overall pick (and the No. 28 overall pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft and chances are they will still hold the No. 1 overall pick at the conclusion of the season.

The Lions will have a golden opportunity to add some key pieces to their lineup in the 2022 NFL Draft and it will be crucial that GM Brad Holmes does not swing and miss.

Here are three college games (and seven specific players) that Lions fans should be paying attention to on Saturday as they could very well include some players who will be wearing the Honolulu blue and Silver next season.

Michigan vs. Northwestern – 12:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Players to watch: DE Aidan Hutchinson (Mich), S Daxton Hill (Mich)

Ole Miss vs. LSU – 3:30 p.m. ET – CBS

Players to watch: QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

Alabama vs. Tennessee – 7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN

Players to watch: OT Evan Neal (Alabama), S Jordan Battle (Alabama), WR John Metchie III

Nation, which players will you have your eye on today?