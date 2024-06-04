7 Players Sit Out Of Detroit Lions First Mandatory Minicamp Practice





The Detroit Lions held their first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday

The Detroit Lions kicked off their first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 4, with a mix of excitement and cautious optimism. With the team gearing up for the 2024 season, attendance and injury updates from the first day of practice provided crucial insights into the current state of the roster. Here’s a detailed look at the participation and injury status of key players as reported by Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit.

Did Not Participate

Several Detroit Lions players were present at practice but did not participate in any drills. Notable among them were:

OT Taylor Decker

DT DJ Reader

DT Kyle Peko

CB Terrion Arnold — Downgrade after full participation last week

— Downgrade after full participation last week CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Craig James

CB Brian Branch

Minimal Walkthrough/Trainer Work

A few players made progress from no participation to minimal work with trainers:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation C Frank Ragnow — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation G Kayode Awosika — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation EDGE Marcus Davenport — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation S Kerby Joseph

Limited Work

Several players returned to limited action, an improvement from their previous status:

G Kevin Zeitler — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation EDGE James Houston — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation CB Ennis Rakestraw

No Apparent Limitation

Some players showed significant improvement and participated without apparent limitations:

G Christian Mahogany — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation WR Antoine Green — Upgrade from no participation

— Upgrade from no participation LB Derrick Barnes — Upgrade from limited

— Upgrade from limited LB Alex Anzalone — Upgrade from no participation

The Big Picture

Day 1 of the Detroit Lions’ mandatory minicamp highlighted the team’s depth and the ongoing recovery of several key players. With head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff keenly observing, the competition for starting spots promises to be intense. The progress of players like Gibbs, Davenport, and Anzalone is a positive sign as the Lions aim to build a strong, cohesive unit for the 2024 season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Did Not Participate: Taylor Decker, DJ Reader, Kyle Peko, Terrion Arnold, Emmanuel Moseley, Craig James, Brian Branch. Minimal Walkthrough/Trainer Work: Jahmyr Gibbs, Frank Ragnow, Kayode Awosika, Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph. Limited Work: Kevin Zeitler, James Houston, Ennis Rakestraw. No Apparent Limitation: Christian Mahogany, Antoine Green, Derrick Barnes, Alex Anzalone.

The Bottom Line

The first day of the Detroit Lions’ mandatory minicamp was a blend of cautious steps forward and encouraging participation from key players. As the minicamp progresses, the Lions will continue to evaluate and integrate their roster, building towards a promising 2024 season.