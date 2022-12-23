7 Players transfer to Michigan Football

The Michigan football team may be in the midst of preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals where they will take on TCU, but that does not mean they have not been busy making moves to solidify their team for the 2023 season. If you have been following along, you are aware that players have been transferring to the Wolverines right and left. On Friday, Michigan dropped a press release to announce the seven players who have transferred to the Wolverines for the 2023 season.

Which 7 players have transferred to Michigan football?

According to Michigan, the following 7 players have transferred and will play for them in 2023.

Tight end A.J. Barner, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, offensive linemen Myles Hinton, LaDarius Henderson, and Drake Nugent, edge Josaiah Stewart and quarterback Jack Tuttle will enroll at U-M ahead of the 2023 season.

By adding the seven veteran players listed above, it is quite apparent that they are looking to fill some holes and make another run in 2023.

Nation, which of the players listed above do you believe will make the biggest impact for the Wolverines in 2023?