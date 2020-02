The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but the mock drafts are flowing like warm honey.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus released a full Detroit Lions 7 round mock draft that includes the Lions going offense with 3 of their first 4 picks.

Check it out.

Detroit Lions 7 Round Mock Draft pic.twitter.com/lHTzPIM0li — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2020

Nation, if the Lions draft pans out how PFF believes it will, would you be happy?