Detroit Lions News

7-year-old releases 2020 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions

Featured Video

The 2020 Detroit Lions schedule has officially been released and rather than giving my own game-by-game predictions (which are always wrong), I figured I would let my 7-year-old son William run the show this year.

So, without further ado, here are William Drysdale’s game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions in 2020.

Week 1 – Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Chicago Bears (WIN)
Week 2 – Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Green Bay Packers (LOSE)
Week 3 – Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Arizona Cardinals (WIN)
Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. New Orleans Saints (LOSE)
Week 5 – BYE
Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jacksonville Jaguars (WIN)
Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Atlanta Falcons (WIN)
Week 8 – Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (WIN)
Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Minnesota Vikings (LOSE)
Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Washington Redskins (WIN)
Week 11 – Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Carolina Panthers (WIN)
Week 12 – Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Houston Texans (LOSE)
Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Chicago Bears (LOSE)
Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Green Bay Packers (WIN)
Week 15 – Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 at Tennessee Titans (LOSE)
Week 16 – Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WIN)
Week 17 – Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Minnesota Vikings (WIN)

As you can see, William has the Lions going 10-6! How do you think the Lions will fare in 2020?

By Don Drysdale

By Don Drysdale

