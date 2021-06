Sharing is caring!

On Monday night, during Game 4 of the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, 76ers center Joel Embiid had heard enough from the Hawks faithful so he told them to be quiet in a not very nice way.

You do not have to be a lip-reading expert to figure out exactly what Embiid had to say.

Embiid had some words for the crowd 😬 pic.twitter.com/37woHALTld — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2021