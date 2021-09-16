8 Detroit Lions included on initial Week 2 Injury Report

This coming Monday, the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 2 injury report and as you can see, eight players are listed.
Both Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong missed practice completely as both are dealing with a concussion.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion
|NP
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|concussion
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|chest
|LP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|FP