8 Detroit Lions included on initial Week 2 Injury Report

This coming Monday, the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 2 injury report and as you can see, eight players are listed.

Both Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong missed practice completely as both are dealing with a concussion.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Kevin Strong DE concussion NP
Tyrell Williams WR concussion NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder LP
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP
Jamaal Williams RB chest LP
Levi Onwuzurike DE hip FP

