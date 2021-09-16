8 Detroit Lions included on initial Week 2 Injury Report

This coming Monday, the Detroit Lions will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 2 injury report and as you can see, eight players are listed.

Both Tyrell Williams and Kevin Strong missed practice completely as both are dealing with a concussion.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Kevin Strong DE concussion NP Tyrell Williams WR concussion NP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP Trey Flowers OLB shoulder LP Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP Jamaal Williams RB chest LP Levi Onwuzurike DE hip FP