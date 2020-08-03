All 8 Detroit Lions on Reserve/COVID-19 list have likely tested positive for the coronavirus

We are just one week into training camp and 8 Detroit Lions have already been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means a player has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has come into contact with a person who tested positive.

In a tweet this morning, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out that of the eight Lions players who are on the Reserve/COVID 19 list, not a single one has “returned in the minimum time allowed for players who simply come into contact with a positive case.”

What is interesting about Matthew Stafford testing negative on both Tuesday and Wednesday and then testing positive on Friday is that it seems likely that he picked up the coronavirus after coming to Lions training camp. This, of course, assumes Stafford’s positive test was a true positive and not a false positive.

Either way, we wish all of these players the best of luck and pray that they all recover soon.