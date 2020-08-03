41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...

All 8 Detroit Lions on Reserve/COVID-19 list have likely tested positive for the coronavirus

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

We are just one week into training camp and 8 Detroit Lions have already been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means a player has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has come into contact with a person who tested positive.

In a tweet this morning, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out that of the eight Lions players who are on the Reserve/COVID 19 list, not a single one has “returned in the minimum time allowed for players who simply come into contact with a positive case.”

What is interesting about Matthew Stafford testing negative on both Tuesday and Wednesday and then testing positive on Friday is that it seems likely that he picked up the coronavirus after coming to Lions training camp. This, of course, assumes Stafford’s positive test was a true positive and not a false positive.

Either way, we wish all of these players the best of luck and pray that they all recover soon.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

All 8 Detroit Lions on Reserve/COVID-19 list have likely tested positive for the coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
We are just one week into training camp and 8 Detroit Lions have already been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed on the list...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

What Matthew Stafford’s positive COVID-19 test means for his immediate future

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, it was reported that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed on the list meant Stafford...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys the XFL

Don Drysdale - 0
The XFL is not dead yet as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has reportedly purchased the league along with RedBird Capital as a partner. From Sportico: The...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the team's COVID-19 list over the weekend, meaning that he either had tested positive for the...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

What Matthew Stafford’s positive COVID-19 test means for his immediate future

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, it was reported that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed on the list meant Stafford...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys the XFL

Don Drysdale - 0
The XFL is not dead yet as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has reportedly purchased the league along with RedBird Capital as a partner. From Sportico: The...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford tested positive for COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the team's COVID-19 list over the weekend, meaning that he either had tested positive for the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Patricia phones 97.1 The Ticket to remember Jamie Samuelsen

Michael Whitaker - 0
The metro-Detroit community is still hurting following the loss of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away over the weekend at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.