8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

The Lions have 14 players on their roster set to become UFAs

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.

Which 8 Detroit Lions starters are set to hit free agency?

According to Spotrac, there are 14 players on the Detroit Lions who are set to become unrestricted free agents following the 2022 season, and eight of those players are current starters.

Those eight players are as follows: (In alphabetical order)

LB Alex Anzalone

K Michael Badgley

RG Evan Brown

DT Isaiah Buggs

WR DJ Chark

S DeShon Elliott

CB Will Harris

RB Jamaal Williams

Here is a list of all 14 players on the Lions who are set to become unrestricted free agents following the 2022 season.

Nation, which of these players do you think the Lions should bring back in 2023?