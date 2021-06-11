8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

#7 – Charlie Sanders (TE) – 3rd Round, 1952

Charlie Sanders is the best tight end ever to play for the Detroit Lions. Drafted in the 3rd round, Sanders proved to be a steal of a draft pick as he racked up 336 catches in his career and was eventually elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#6 – Lou Creekmur (OL) – 2nd round (special draft), 1950

Lou Creekmur, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a six-time All-Pro offensive lineman. He was also a part of three Detroit Lions NFL championship teams.

Creekmur was a tough player who played in an era where the quality of equipment was nowhere near what it is now. In fact, you were considered weak if you wore a facemask. As a result, Creekmur broke his nose at least 13 times.

Despite broken noses, dislocations, and other injuries that would sideline the players of this generation, Creekmur never missed a game in 10 seasons.

#5 – Yale Lary (S/P) – 3rd round, 1952

Not only was Lary Yale a nine-time Pro-Bowl selection, he was also a three-time punting champion. Yale had 5o career interceptions and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also won three NFL championships as a member of the Detroit Lions.

#4 – Lem Barney (CB) – 2nd round, 1967

Lem Barney began his career by winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1967. Barney was a seven-time NFL All-Pro and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also named to the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team.

#3 – Jack Christiansen (S) – 6th round, 1951

Jack Christiansen is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also selected to the Pro-Bowl five times and was a member of three NFL championship teams with the Lions in the 1950s. In 1953 he led the league with 12 interceptions.

#2 – Barry Sanders (RB) – 1st round, 1989

Here is where I get in trouble with the fans. Remember, this is not a list of the top Detroit Lions players of all-time, it is a list of the top Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time.

Barry Sanders is without question the greatest Detroit Lions player ever, but since he was drafted in the first-round, I will bump him down a notch to No. 2.

Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards.

#1 – Joe Schmidt (LB) – 7th round, 1953

Joe Schmidt was a 10-time Pro-Bowl selection, he is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he was named a member of the NFL’s 50th Anniversary Team. Schmidt also won two NFL championships with the Lions and will go down as one of the greatest players ever to wear the Honolulu blue and silver.

My reason for putting Schmidt ahead of the great Barry Sanders was because he was a seventh-round draft pick who won multiple championships and is one best ever to play the game of football.