8 ‘Logical’ candidates to be the Minnesota Vikings next head coach

The Minnesota Vikings just lost to the previously winless Detroit Lions and many are calling for the head of Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer. Well, they may not be calling for his head, but they certainly do not want him coaching the Vikings any longer.

So, if the Vikings were to fire Zimmer, who would replace him?

Chad Forbes put out a list of eight logical candidates to potentially replace Zimmer as head coach of the Vikings and it is interesting.

Here are the 8 that Forbes thinks would be a logical fit.

Eric Bieniemy

Matt Campbell

Matt Eberflus

Luke Fickell

Nathaniel Hackett

Raheem Morris

Andre Patterson

Josh McDaniels

Nation, who do you think would be the best fit?

Might be one of those openings Josh McDaniels finds appealing. Very well run Organization. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) December 9, 2021