8 Players missing from Day 2 of Detroit Lions OTAs

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions held their second day of OTAs and according to Kyle Meinke of MLive, eight players did not practice.

Those players are Jamie Collins, Tyrell Crosby, Michael Brockers, Tom Kennedy, John Penisini, John Atkins, Rakeem Boyd, and Charlie Taumoepeau.

Dave Birkett noted that Boyd was working on the side with trainers.

