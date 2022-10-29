8 reasons why it’s great to be a Michigan State football fan

What makes it so great to be a Michigan State football fan anyway? This question is truly being raised now with the prominence and emergence of the football program in East Lansing (sans the 2016 season). Success can breed some serious and introspective questions, and the main one to ponder is this: What are the reasons it is so great to be a Michigan State Spartan?

1 THE PAINFULLY HUMOROUS MOMENTS To truly appreciate oneself, a program must be able to laugh at the struggles and blunders and enjoy success. Nothing can be more prevalent than with Spartan fans. We have had to deal with the comical blowups of John L. Smith, the rantings of Mike Valenti to the point of eruption, and numerous gaffes on the field as well. Each of these moments can be looked back on in cautious nostalgia as a “man; I’m glad we aren’t like that anymore” kind of way. Many of these moments are amusing, some downright humorous. Either way, having a sense of humor is important through the good and the bad. Featured Videos



2 THE MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL FIGHT SONG While some south of our beloved campus may find theirs to be better, I personally adore the Michigan State Football Fight Song. It starts with such a bellow of pride and might, creating a surge of energy wherever it is played. When the Spartan Marching Band takes the field and starts to play that song, every Spartan fan’s heart beats with powerful music. There isn’t anything more encapsulating to College Football than the fight song. And we at Michigan State have a really good one.

3 THE MARK DANTONIO EFFECT No amount of words will ever encapsulate how much I adored this man. The amount of pride and success that he has given our program cannot be understated. As previously noted, he took a program that had severely underperformed and was embarrassed under John L Smith, creating a terrifying, mean, green-fighting Michigan State Spartans team. His hatred for Michigan burned like ours, and his fearlessness toward the Ohio State Buckeyes gave us hope in the years that passed. No other man could ever lead Michigan State football to the type of successful run we saw under Mark Dantonio. He was not only one of us but embodied everything we adore and everything we are at Michigan State. I know for a fact I’m not the only Spartan fan to believe this when I say this, Mark Dantonio… you are the best thing that ever happened to the Michigan State football team. Every Spartan ever.

4 THE GREEN AND WHITE This chant is heard throughout the campus on game day but points to something far greater: Michigan State football colors are unique. We, as a program, have stuck with the Green and White color scheme since the 1930s, and it has been a distinguishing feature for the program since. No other school in college football can tout that color palette, which adds to the uniqueness. A sea of green and white at Michigan State Spartans Stadium or an opponent’s visitor section is a sight to behold. Every great program needs a distinguishing feature, and ours is the good ole Green and White.

5 BEST MASCOT IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS Literature is pretty prevalent regarding the best mascot in college football; Sparty. He has been with the program since 1989 and has been a symbol nationwide of our rough and tough program. Sparty has been touted for his rough but somehow welcoming design, along with the energy and might carried out by those who grace the muscle-clad mascot costume (sorry to break it to you guys, but it is a costume). Alongside the elegant statue of Sparty by Leonard D. Jungwirth, Sparty represents our university well. So well, he has won numerous top mascot awards and even got his own video game cover.

7 OUR BEAUTIFUL HOME Having been a season ticket holder for 12 years, I can adamantly say that Spartan Stadium has always been a great college venue. The fans have always shown up to the games despite the team’s performance. The student section (on average) is alive and powerful in the southeast corner, along with the mighty Spartan Marching Band. Lee Corso even once called Spartan Stadium a “snake pit.” Nothing could be more accurate. The prime-time games are rocking and lively. Matchups against Ohio State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Michigan always prove the stadium’s worth. Despite being only No. 20 by capacity in college football, it is still among the most dangerous for opposing fans. Spartans always defend their home, and our home is Spartan Stadium.