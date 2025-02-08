8 Super Bowl LIX Free Agents the Detroit Lions Could Consider for 2025

While the Detroit Lions won't be participating in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, Lions fans still have a reason to tune in. Not only is the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles sure to be exciting, but it also offers an opportunity to keep an eye on potential free agents who could strengthen the Lions roster in the 2025 season. Here's a list of eight players from both teams that GM Brad Holmes could consider when it comes to bolstering the Lions’ lineup.

1) G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

If the Lions choose not to re-sign veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, Trey Smith could be a strong, younger replacement. At just 25 years old, Smith would bring both talent and longevity to the offensive line. However, he will be one of the top guard free agents, so if he doesn't re-sign with the Chiefs, expect stiff competition to land him. The Lions would likely have to open up the checkbook to secure Smith's services.

2) EDGE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat has been a key piece for the Eagles’ defense, recording eight sacks during the regular season after signing an early extension in 2021. If the Lions are looking to boost their pass rush, Sweat could be an intriguing target. He provides both youth and production, making him an enticing option for Detroit as they continue to improve their defense.

3) DI Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles

Milton Williams may not be a household name, but his six sacks in the regular season show he's capable of making an impact as a rotational interior defender. If the Lions decide to move on from D.J. Reader after a less-than-impressive 2024 season, Williams could offer valuable pass-rush ability and depth to the defensive line.

4) LB Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

Although Bolton struggles in coverage, he is a standout when it comes to stopping the run. A true thumper in the middle of the field, Bolton would bring a strong presence to the Lions' linebacker corps. He’s the kind of player who can make plays in the trenches, which is exactly what Detroit’s defense needs.

5) WR Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was expected to be a key playmaker in the Chiefs’ receiving corps but missed almost the entire regular season due to a shoulder injury. If Brown can prove his health, he could be a solid addition to the Lions' wide receiver group. With his speed and big-play ability, Brown could complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, giving the Lions an explosive receiving trio.

6) G Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Becton has primarily played tackle during his career but was moved to guard by the Eagles in 2024. His versatility is something the Lions value, and his ability to play both tackle and guard could provide flexibility along the offensive line. Becton’s size and physicality would give Detroit a powerful force on the interior if they decided to go in that direction.

7) DI Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs

A rotational pass-rusher for the Chiefs over the past five seasons, Tershawn Wharton has made a name for himself with his ability to shoot gaps and get upfield. While he’s a bit undersized and can be pushed around on run downs, his quickness and ability to rush the passer would add depth to the Lions’ defensive interior.

8) EDGE Josh Uche, Kansas City Chiefs

Uche’s 11.5-sack performance in 2022 made him one of the top young EDGE rushers in football, but his production has dipped in the last couple of years. Despite posting just seven total sacks in his last 41 games, Uche still has the potential to be a game-changer. If the Lions believe they can help jumpstart his career, Uche could be a low-risk, high-reward addition to their pass-rush rotation.

As the Lions continue their pursuit of building a championship-contending team, these eight Super Bowl LIX free agents could provide valuable contributions. With Brad Holmes at the helm, it’s always exciting to see how the Lions will navigate the offseason and improve their roster. These players from the Chiefs and Eagles might just be the pieces that help push Detroit closer to a Super Bowl appearance of their own in the coming seasons.