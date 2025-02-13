9 Michigan Football Players Invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Thursday, February 27, 2025 to Sunday, March 2, 2025. This year, 9 Michigan Wolverines have earned invites to showcase their talents in front of NFL teams.

Here are the players who will represent Michigan at the combine:

Colston Loveland – Tight End Myles Hinton – Offensive Line Josiah Stewart – Edge Will Johnson – Defensive Back Mason Graham – Defensive Line Kenneth Grant – Defensive Line Kalel Mullings – Running Back Donovan Edwards – Running Back William Wagner – Long Snapper

A strong group of Wolverines invited to the NFL Combine!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/928ts46mn0 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 13, 2025

Bottom Line

Michigan had 18 players invited to the Combine in 2024, but this year’s group of 9 will be looking to make their mark as they begin their journey to the NFL.