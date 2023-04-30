Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

9 Michigan football players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Paul Tyler
0
0

Inside the Article:

With the 2023 NFL Draft officially a wrap, Michigan Football was once again well-represented in the selections. The nine players who wore the maize and blue were second-most behind only Alabama and Georgia, both of whom had 10 players from their respective programs taken in the Draft. Rounding out the draft picks by the school include eight players from TCU, and six players from Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.

The University of Michigan Football 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan Football was well-represented in the 2023 NFL Draft

Let's take a look at each of the Wolverines who are now starting their careers in the National Football League. To begin things, it was the Dallas Cowboys who selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick in Round 1.

- Advertisement -
michigan football,2023 nfl draft

It wouldn't be very long before the Cowboys would once again come calling to Ann Arbor, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th overall pick (Round 2).

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

It would be the Cincinnati Bengals getting in on the fun of bringing aboard a Michigan Wolverines player, as CB D.J. Turner would hear his name announced with the 60th overall selection (Round 2).

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

Next up, it would be Wolverines kicker Jake Moody who would hear his name called. He'll be taking his talents to the west coast and joining the San Francisco 49ers, who made him the 99th overall pick (Round 3).

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

Not to be outdone by the Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks double-dipped from the Wolverines by taking a pair of players; first, DE Mike Morris was taken with the 151st overall pick (Round 5):

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

Joining Morris as a Seahawks draft pick would be C Olu Oluwatimi, taken with the 154th overall pick (Round 5):

- Advertisement -
michigan football,2023 nfl draft

The Bengals would once again come calling to Michigan, bringing aboard P Brad Robbins with the 217th overall selection (Round 6):

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

The Miami Dolphins would soon make their move, taking offensive tackle Ryan Hayes with the 238th overall pick (Round 7)

michigan football,2023 nfl draft

And last but not least, the Wolverines would round out their 2023 NFL Draft class by watching as wide receiver Ronnie Bell would be taken by the 49ers with the 253rd selection:

- Advertisement -
michigan football,2023 nfl draft

Wrapping It Up: Best of Luck to the Michigan Wolverines who are now in the NFL!

Michigan Football has enjoyed a rich history of producing some of the top talents that the NFL has ever known, from Tom Brady to Aidan Hutchinson and plenty more in between.

We wish these former Michigan college athletes the best of luck as they take the next steps in their professional careers!


- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
2 Detroit Lions picks make ‘Biggest Surprises of 2023 NFL Draft’ list
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

2 Detroit Lions picks make ‘Biggest Surprises of 2023 NFL Draft’ list

Which Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks do you think were the most surprising?
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.