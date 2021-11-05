9 NFL teams currently have cap space to claim Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns have worked out a settlement that will allow him to hit waivers on Monday, with the chance to be claimed the following day. Should he go unclaimed, he can become a free-agent.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are at least nine NFL franchises that are in a position to be able to afford the wideout’s services: the Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals.

Any team that claims Beckham Jr. will also be taking on his $7.25 million salary for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

