Police Reveal What Happened at Michigan Stadium During Indiana Game

Saturday was a frustrating afternoon for the Michigan Wolverines, both on and off the football field. In addition to suffering a heartbreaking 13-6 overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana, Michigan Stadium officials were forced to remove nine spectators during the game.

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The incidents ranged from disorderly behavior to alcohol-related issues, while emergency medical personnel also responded to dozens of situations throughout the afternoon. The latest numbers provide an interesting look at what unfolded inside the Big House beyond Michigan’s disappointing performance.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fans celebrate after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

9 Spectators Ejected From Michigan Stadium

According to stadium incident information released Monday, nine people were removed from Michigan Stadium during Saturday’s contest. Melissa Overton, deputy chief of the University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security, provided the breakdown of the incidents.

Of the nine ejections, seven involved disorderly conduct, while another spectator was removed for excessive intoxication. The ninth person was ejected for vaping, which violates Michigan Stadium policies.

Authorities also issued two citations during the day, although those were separate from the reported ejections. One person was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol, while another received a citation for improper lane use during a traffic stop.

Medical Personnel Respond to 51 Incidents

The ejections weren’t the only situations requiring attention from stadium personnel. Huron Valley Ambulance crews responded to 51 incidents during Saturday’s game, with 26 individuals receiving treatment at the stadium’s medical station.

Nine people were transported to hospitals for additional medical attention, including five whose hospital visits were alcohol-related. Officials did not provide additional details about the conditions of those transported.

Interestingly, Saturday’s ejection total represented a significant decrease from Michigan’s previous home game against Penn State. During that contest, 23 spectators were ejected and one person was arrested, making the Indiana game’s nine ejections a considerable reduction.

Michigan’s Frustrating Afternoon Ends in Defeat

On the field, Michigan’s offense once again failed to capitalize on a dominant defensive effort. As we previously reported following Kyle Whittingham’s criticism of a costly offensive play call, the Wolverines squandered a valuable scoring opportunity near Indiana’s goal line.

Michigan’s defense held the Hoosiers to just six points during regulation, but the offense couldn’t find the end zone. The defeat dropped the Wolverines to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play.

As we previously reported regarding Michigan’s quarterback uncertainty, Whittingham has yet to commit to Tommy Carr as the starter against Rutgers. The Wolverines will now attempt to regroup before Saturday’s road matchup.

While the nine ejections were fewer than the previous home game’s total, the 51 ambulance responses and nine hospital transports underscore the work required to manage a major college football crowd. For Michigan, Saturday was an afternoon filled with challenges both on the field and throughout the stadium.