97.1 Host Suggests Laughable Detroit Lions Trade Proposal

Every offseason, the Detroit Lions become the center of some truly wild trade ideas. Most fade quickly. This one deserves to be laughed out of the room.

On 97.1 The Ticket, co-host Rico Beard floated a hypothetical trade that would send Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Jones. His reasoning?

“I like Amon-Ra St. Brown but I would do this in a heartbeat… you have enough toys on the offense, you can absorb it.” 97.1 The Ticket Co-Host Rico Beard on if he would trade Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown for Chiefs DT Chris Jones:



(h/t: @officialctpod) pic.twitter.com/vxWlwJVz4a — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) February 16, 2026

That take might work for talk radio shock value, but in reality? It completely misunderstands where the Lions are — and who Amon-Ra St. Brown is to this franchise.

Why Trading Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes No Sense

Let’s start with the obvious: Amon-Ra St. Brown is untouchable.

He’s not just Detroit’s No. 1 receiver. He’s the emotional engine of the offense, Jared Goff’s security blanket, and one of the league’s most reliable chain-movers. Since entering the NFL, St. Brown has:

Become one of the most consistent high-volume receivers in football

Proven durable, tough, and clutch in big moments

Earned a long-term extension because Detroit views him as a cornerstone

You don’t trade franchise pillars in their prime — especially not when you’re in Super Bowl contention.

Chris Jones Is Great — But the Timing Is Wrong

Chris Jones is an elite defensive tackle. No one disputes that. But context matters.

Jones is older than St. Brown

than St. Brown He would come with a massive contract and cap implications

The Lions have spent years building sustainable depth, not one-year splashes

Detroit already invested heavily in the defensive line through the draft and targeted free agency. They’re not in the business of tearing down the offense to patch a single defensive position — even a premium one.

“Enough Toys on Offense” Is a Dangerous Assumption

This might be the most baffling part of the argument.

Yes, the Lions have talent around St. Brown. That’s because of him — not in spite of him. Removing Amon-Ra doesn’t make the offense stronger or “balanced.” It fundamentally changes how defenses play Detroit.

Take him out, and suddenly:

Defensive coverage tilts elsewhere

Third-down efficiency drops

Goff loses his most trusted target

You don’t “absorb” losing an All-Pro caliber receiver. You feel it every single Sunday.

Brad Holmes Would Never Make This Deal

If there’s one thing Brad Holmes has made clear, it’s this: the Lions build through smart drafting, culture, and continuity.

Trading Amon-Ra St. Brown for an older, expensive defensive lineman runs directly against that philosophy. Detroit didn’t claw its way out of irrelevance just to repeat the mistakes of desperate franchises chasing headlines.

This proposal works as radio fodder. It does not work in the real NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is exactly the kind of player you build around, not trade away. And while Chris Jones is a phenomenal defender, Detroit isn’t one piece away — they’re building something sustainable.

Sometimes the loudest takes are the easiest ones to ignore.