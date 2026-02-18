Detroit Lions Secure Radio Home for Foreseeable Future

Detroit Lions fans can keep their game-day routines exactly the same.

97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) announced a multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with the Detroit Lions, ensuring the station remains the official radio home of Lions football for years to come.

The extension means 97.1 will continue to broadcast all preseason, regular season, and postseason games, serving as the primary audio connection between the team and its fanbase across Detroit and beyond.

“In Detroit, the Lions represent our resilience and our pride,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy Detroit. “We are honored to extend our long-standing partnership with the team, serving as the bridge between the field and the fans. This extension underscores our deep commitment to the team and to delivering the most authentic and highest quality game-day experience to the dedicated Lions fans across the region and beyond.”

The Lions echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of continuity as the franchise continues to build on-field success.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with 97.1 The Ticket as the radio home of Detroit Lions football,” said Rod Wood, President and CEO of the Lions. “This is a partnership that ensures a strong connection to our fans through the most prominent sports station in the area for years to come.”

What Fans Can Expect Moving Forward

The partnership extension keeps several familiar staples in place:

The “Lions Review Show” will continue to air during the season Hosted by Dan Miller , the voice of the Lions Radio Network Joined by 97.1 hosts Will Burchfield and Bob Wojnowski Airs Mondays from 6:00–7:00 p.m. ET during the season, beginning August 31

will continue to air during the season Weekly appearances from key Lions figures Jared Goff Head coach Dan Campbell Appearances across both morning and midday programming

from key Lions figures

Fans can hear those interviews on:

“Costa & Jansen with Heather” (6:00–10:00 a.m. ET)

(6:00–10:00 a.m. ET) “The Karsch & Anderson Show” (10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. ET)

Listeners can tune in locally on 97.1 FM, or stream nationwide via the Audacy app and website, with additional coverage and content shared across X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For Lions fans, the announcement reinforces something that already felt permanent: when it comes to Detroit Lions football on the radio, 97.1 The Ticket isn’t going anywhere.