97.1 The Ticket Host In Hot Water With Detroit Lions Fans After He Opposes Banner





Some Detroit Lions Fans Are Not Happy With Mark Ryan

97.1 The Ticket’s Marc Ryan has sparked a heated debate after criticizing the Detroit Lions‘ decision to raise banners celebrating their recent NFC North division championship. Ryan’s comments have drawn significant backlash from fans, underscoring differing opinions on how to recognize the team’s achievements.

Lions Celebrate NFC North Victory

The Lions marked their successful 2023 season by hanging “NFC North division champions” banners at Ford Field and their practice facility in Allen Park. This milestone, including their first division title in 30 years and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, was also celebrated with a large banner on a parking garage next to Ford Field.

Criticism from Detroit Lions Fans and Comparisons to the Packers

Despite the excitement among many Detroit Lions Fans, some pundits, including Marc Ryan, have criticized the decision to raise these banners. Ryan compared the Lions’ actions to the Green Bay Packers, who have a history of not celebrating division titles with banners. Referencing Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s remarks at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan highlighted a different standard: “Around here, we’ve never hung banners for division championships,” Gutekunst said. “It’s a nice starting point, but I think we’re always looking for bigger things.”

Ryan echoed this sentiment on his show, stating, “You don’t hang a division banner… Barry Sanders is your hero… Is hanging a banner for winning a division acting like you’ve been there before, or is it not? To me, it’s acting like you’ve never been there before.”

Acknowledging Achievements While Aiming Higher

Despite his critical view on the banners, Ryan did recognize the significance of the Lions’ accomplishments last season. “I have no problem with banners… You should feel a tremendous sense of pride for what your Detroit Lions accomplished last year,” he said. However, he suggested that the focus should be on celebrating “the ultimate prize”: a Lombardi Trophy.

Detroit Lions Fans React on Social Media

Ryan’s remarks prompted a strong response from Lions fans on social media. Many defended the decision to raise the banners, emphasizing the importance of recognizing milestones in the team’s journey. One fan tweeted, “There’s nothing wrong with the banner… the only way the bar gets raised is by the team winning, not by fans demanding they don’t display the only accolade they have.” Another fan pointed to the Lions’ long history of struggles, noting that the banner represents a significant achievement for the franchise.

The debate highlights a broader discussion about how teams should celebrate their successes and set expectations for future achievements. As the Lions continue to build on their recent progress, the differing viewpoints on these banners reflect the passionate and diverse perspectives of their fan base.