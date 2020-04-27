97.1 The Ticket lays off on-air host Kyle Bogey

97.1 The Ticket was forced earlier this month to lay off on-air personalities Dennis Fithian and Ryan Wooley, all thanks to a shortage of advertising money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parent company Entercomm had also asked for voluntary pay-cuts.

Unfortunately, the personnel shakeup at the station has now extended to Kyle Bogey, one half of the “Bogey and Wojo Show” with Detroit news columnist Bob Wojnowski.

However, according to a report from The Detroit News, Bogey’s departure is due to a breakdown in contract negotiations and is unrelated to the pandemic.

Bogey, who’s full last name is Bogenschutz, came to 97.1 The Ticket in 2014, and has hosted his on-air show with Wojnowski since 2017.

“Kyle did a great job during the time he was at 97.1 The Ticket, and you know, at this point, we’re just looking ahead to what’s next,” said Mort Meisner, Bogenschutz’s agent. “While there are no other all-sports stations in town, we’re in conversations with a couple of people and I think Kyle will have something new very soon.”

In addition to his show with Wojnowski, Bogey also hosted regular segments discussing the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s looking at the positive,” Wojnowski during the closing of the most recent segment. “He will do fine.

“We’ve had great fun — laughs, some spats.”

