97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen reveals he is battling colon cancer

We have some unfortunate news to pass along this morning as 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie Samuelsen of the ‘Jamie and Stoney’ show just revealed that he has been battling colon cancer for the past 19 months.

Samuelson, who has been part of Detroit Sports Radio for a quarter-century, says he encourages us to get a colonoscopy, as more and more people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed of colon cancer.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“Each morning since my diagnosis, I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports,” Jamie said. “I needed the escape from cancer, just like so many of our listeners who face hardships, grief and illness, too — they turned to us in the morning for some levity in this crazy world. So I wanted to continue to have fun and not let cancer get in the way of doing what I loved.

“Connecting with listeners, laughing, teasing Stoney, all of it — it helped me be normal, while continuing to fight this disease.”

“More people under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with colon cancer than ever before and colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths,” Jamie said. “Make sure you talk with your doctor — and get that colonoscopy.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jamie and we know he will continue to battle this horrible cancer like no other.