97.1 The Ticket's Jamie Samuelsen says telling his kids about his cancer was most difficult

By Don Drysdale

On Monday morning, we found out the unfortunate news that Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket’s Jamie and Stoney Show has been battling colon cancer for 19 months.

Following the news, many listeners and fellow media members took to social media to send their well-wishes to Jamie.

Samuelsen told The Detroit Free Press that the hardest part of this was when he had to tell his three children.

“We have a 16-year-old, Caroline, a 14-year-old named Josh and an 11-year-old named Catherine,” Samuelsen told the Free Press on Monday. “Obviously, all of our lives were turned upside down when we found out, but we wanted to make their lives as normal as possible. Plus, given the fact that I work in radio and my wife works in TV, I wanted to make sure it didn’t affect their lives.” 

“The most emotional moments for me, throughout this entire thing, have been the reality of family,” Samuelsen said, admitting many of the typical milestones a father has with their children are in question. 

Jamie also said that he had read and heard the well-wishes that have poured in and that it is “mind-boggling” to him.

“The outpouring I’ve felt in the last 24-48 hours has been just mind-boggling to me,” Samuelsen said. “I don’t know how to thank the people enough for emailing me or texting me or tweeting at me. It’s been such a rejuvenating experience.

“The outpouring has been really sweet.”

BONUS CONTENT:

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on player safety in regards to COVID-19, along with financial changes that will be spread out over the next few seasons.

In regards to the league’s financial situation, a big loss of revenue is being anticipated for 2020, which had an agreement not been reached, would have lowered the 2021 salary cap to a level at which many teams would not be able to handle. Instead, the agreement sets a floor of $175 million for the 2021 season, which the remainder of the potential losses from the 2020 season being spread out over 2022, 2023, and 2024. If the losses end up being less than projected, the 2021 cap would be higher than $175 million.

So, what does this mean for a team like the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are actually in decent shape according to Spotrac, as their current contracts for 2021 (45 players) add up to $171,898,576. That, coupled with the estimated 21,591,275 that they could roll over from the 2020 season, means they would have more flexibility than many teams in the league will have if the 2021 cap ends up at $175 million.

Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire recently agreed with a tweet suggesting that it could be a good time to give Matthew Stafford a contract extension, noting that he thinks “most teams with veteran QBs will be looking into altering their top players’ contract either via extension or by converting base salaries into bonuses.”

To read the remainder of the article, please click on the link below.

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

