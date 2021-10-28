Former NHL coach John Tortorella rips Blackhawks for their negligence

Earlier this year, an unidentified player from the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks sued the organization for ignoring his claims that he and another player were being sexually assaulted by an assistant coach, and that the team did nothing to stop it.

The player, only previously known as “John Doe”, has been revealed to be Kyle Beach, who made his identity known during an exclusive televised interview yesterday.

The fallout so far has resulted in the resignations of GM Stan Bowman, as well as senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac.

Never one to shy away from his fiery and sometimes controversial opinions, former NHL coach John Tortorella absolutely and appropriately ripped the Blackhawks for their neglectful handling of this situation.

“That’s what’s crazy to me, it’s multiple people,” Tortorella exclaimed. “This wasn’t a one man decision, it was multiple people. I don’t know why one guy couldn’t stand up and go, ‘You know what, no, this is wrong.'”

