The last thing that the Detroit Tigers need to deal with right now is more injuries. Unfortunately, that’s the case.

3B Jeimer Candelario was struck by a pitch just under his right knee, and hobbled around before being met by head athletic trainer Doug Teter and skipper A.J. Hinch; he’d soon leave the game.

Jeimer Candelario left today's game due to a left knee contusion. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 15, 2021