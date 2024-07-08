Tom Izzo Eyes No. 1 2026 Recruit Brandon McCoy Jr. for Michigan State Basketball





Michigan State Basketball Pursuing No. 1 Overall Recruit Brandon McCoy Jr.

As anticipation builds for Michigan State Basketball’s first commit in the 2025 class, head coach Tom Izzo is setting his sights even higher, focusing on securing the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, Brandon McCoy Jr.

The Pursuit of Brandon McCoy Jr.

According to High School Top Recruiting, Michigan State is one of ten schools that have consistently reached out to five-star point guard Brandon McCoy Jr. from Bellflower, California. Ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class by 247Sports composite rankings, McCoy is a highly coveted prospect.

2026 5⭐️ #2 Overall Player Brandon McCoy Jr (@g0beezy) had a great performance today vs New Zealand!



He finished with 19 points (9-10FGs) 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals!



Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, USC, Michigan St, Kansas, Michigan, Cal, Arizona & BYU reach out the most. pic.twitter.com/zpzgM6uLGu — HS Top Recruits (@HSTopRecruiting) July 6, 2024

McCoy’s recent performance with Team USA against New Zealand underscored his talents, scoring 19 points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out six assists, and securing six steals, demonstrating his potential as a versatile two-way player.

Intense Competition for a Top Prospect

Other elite programs vying for Brandon McCoy’s commitment include Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, USC, Michigan, Kansas, Cal, Arizona, and BYU. The competition is fierce, but Tom Izzo’s track record of attracting top-tier talent ensures that Michigan State remains a formidable contender.

With over a year left in McCoy’s recruitment process, Izzo and his staff have ample time to present a compelling case for why Michigan State should be his future home. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the Spartans can secure this exceptional prospect.