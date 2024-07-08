Guardians vs Tigers Showdown, July 8, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, and Predictions





The Cleveland Guardians are 56-32 this season and have won three of their last four games. In their recent Guardians vs Tigers matchup, Cleveland secured a series win against San Francisco, winning two out of three games. Prior to that, the Guardians also took two out of three from the White Sox, lost three out of four to the Royals, and won two out of three against the Orioles. Sitting at first place in the AL Central, Cleveland is 5-3 in their last eight games.

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

Time: 6:40 pm ET

6:40 pm ET Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Venue: Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan)

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers +125 / Cleveland Guardians -145

Detroit Tigers +125 / Cleveland Guardians -145 Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-125) / Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+105)

Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-125) / Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+105) Over/Under : 8.5

: 8.5 Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Given the recent form and the pitching matchups, this game is likely to go over the total runs line of 8.5. The Guardians have a slight edge due to their overall performance this season and their position at the top of the AL Central. However, the Tigers’ recent momentum and home advantage should not be underestimated. Look for both teams to score heavily, with the Guardians narrowly coming out on top.

The Detroit Tigers are 42-48 this season and have won three consecutive games. Following a series sweep against the Reds, with victories of 5-4, 5-3, and 5-1, they are gaining momentum. However, the Tigers previously lost two out of three to the Twins, three out of four to the Angels, and two out of three to the Phillies. Currently fourth in the AL Central, Detroit is 5-6 in their last 11 games.

The Tigers‘ pitching staff holds a 3.95 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and a .243 opponent batting average. Their offense has scored 371 runs, maintaining a .230 batting average and a .294 on-base percentage. Riley Greene is hitting .261 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. Detroit has scored at least five runs in six of their last eight games.

Starting Pitchers

Cleveland Guardians: Gavin Williams is set to start, with a record of 0-1, an 11.25 ERA, and a 2.25 WHIP over 4.0 innings this year. Williams allowed five earned runs and seven hits over four innings in his only start of the season against the White Sox.

Detroit Tigers: Keider Montero will take the mound, coming in with a 1-2 record, a 6.60 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP over 15.0 innings this season. Montero has allowed at least four earned runs in two of his three outings.

Additional Notes

Matt Vierling has two or more RBIs in four of his last five night game appearances against AL Central teams with a winning record.

has two or more RBIs in four of his last five night game appearances against AL Central teams with a winning record. Jose Ramirez has homered in three of the Guardians’ last five games as road favorites.

has homered in three of the Guardians’ last five games as road favorites. Kerry Carpenter has doubled in three of his last four games for the Detroit Tigers as underdogs against AL Central foes.

Expect a competitive game as the Tigers look to capitalize on home advantage and continue their winning streak, while the Guardians aim to maintain their top position in the AL Central.

Detroit Tigers Notes